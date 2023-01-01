Binding element 'slug' implicitly has an 'any' type.ts(7031)
?
import React from 'react'
import { Metadata } from 'next'
import { notFound } from 'next/navigation'
import { Hero } from '@/components/Hero'
import { RenderBlocks } from '@/components/RenderBlocks'
import { mergeOpenGraph } from '@/seo/mergeOpenGraph'
import { fetchPage, fetchPages } from '../../../graphql'
const Page = async ({ params: { slug } }) => {
const page = await fetchPage(slug)
if (!page) return notFound()
return (
<React.Fragment>
<Hero page={page} />
<RenderBlocks blocks={page.layout} />
</React.Fragment>
)
}
export default Page
export async function generateStaticParams() {
const pages = await fetchPages()
return pages.map(({ breadcrumbs }) => ({
slug: breadcrumbs?.[breadcrumbs.length - 1]?.url?.replace(/^\/|\/$/g, '').split('/'),
}))
}
export async function generateMetadata({ params: { slug } }): Promise<Metadata> {
const page = await fetchPage(slug)
const ogImage =
typeof page?.meta?.image === 'object' &&
page?.meta?.image !== null &&
'url' in page?.meta?.image &&
`${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}${page.meta.image.url}`
return {
title: page?.meta?.title || 'Payload CMS',
description: page?.meta?.description,
openGraph: mergeOpenGraph({
url: Array.isArray(slug) ? slug.join('/') : '/',
images: ogImage
? [
{
url: ogImage,
},
]
: undefined,
}),
}
}
@taun2160 Hmm, that's odd, slug should be of type string iirc
Does specifying the type make the error go away?
Let me know if you get stuck
Thanks Chris.
I specified the type like this, is this correct? Error still there.
I'm also receiving an error regarding 'react'?
Cannot find module 'react' or its corresponding type declarations.ts(2307)
hmm
maybe try adding react
Also, the type should be specific where you use slug
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.