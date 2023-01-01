DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Binding element 'slug' implicitly has an 'any' type.ts(7031)

default discord avatar
taun2160
4 weeks ago
9
?



import React from 'react'
import { Metadata } from 'next'
import { notFound } from 'next/navigation'

import { Hero } from '@/components/Hero'
import { RenderBlocks } from '@/components/RenderBlocks'
import { mergeOpenGraph } from '@/seo/mergeOpenGraph'
import { fetchPage, fetchPages } from '../../../graphql'

const Page = async ({ params: { slug } }) => {
  const page = await fetchPage(slug)

  if (!page) return notFound()

  return (
    <React.Fragment>
      <Hero page={page} />
      <RenderBlocks blocks={page.layout} />
    </React.Fragment>
  )
}

export default Page

export async function generateStaticParams() {
  const pages = await fetchPages()

  return pages.map(({ breadcrumbs }) => ({
    slug: breadcrumbs?.[breadcrumbs.length - 1]?.url?.replace(/^\/|\/$/g, '').split('/'),
  }))
}

export async function generateMetadata({ params: { slug } }): Promise<Metadata> {
  const page = await fetchPage(slug)

  const ogImage =
    typeof page?.meta?.image === 'object' &&
    page?.meta?.image !== null &&
    'url' in page?.meta?.image &&
    `${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}${page.meta.image.url}`

  return {
    title: page?.meta?.title || 'Payload CMS',
    description: page?.meta?.description,
    openGraph: mergeOpenGraph({
      url: Array.isArray(slug) ? slug.join('/') : '/',
      images: ogImage
        ? [
            {
              url: ogImage,
            },
          ]
        : undefined,
    }),
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    @taun2160 Hmm, that's odd, slug should be of type string iirc



    Does specifying the type make the error go away?



    Let me know if you get stuck

  • default discord avatar
    taun2160
    4 weeks ago

    Thanks Chris.



    I specified the type like this, is this correct? Error still there.



    I'm also receiving an error regarding 'react'?



    Cannot find module 'react' or its corresponding type declarations.ts(2307)
    image.png
    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    hmm



    maybe try adding react



    Also, the type should be specific where you use slug

