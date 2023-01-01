Buffer not defined?

I'm looking to setup a custom endpoint that makes MSSQL queries using the mssql package. Thus far, I've been able to get it to work if I load a page with a button to call the endpoint. However, if I load a page fresh after uncommenting the connection code, the page is then just blank and the console reports a "Buffer is not defined" error. It seems to expect Buffer to be in the global namespace of the client... but what is odd is this code should only on the server.

I've run into a similar issue and solved it via webpack aliasing to get to this point. It builds just fine, but the client-side is the issue.

I've tried putting in the following snippet to get it to work but it just then proceeds to the next bit of code that shouldn't be running on the client anyway:

plugins:[ ...(config.resolve.plugins || []), new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ Buffer: ['buffer', 'Buffer'], }), ]

When I do that, it then starts throwing compile errors regarding a property 'tap' being unable to be accessed from an undefined value.

I even just aliased

mssql

altogether to see if it would just not attempt to compile anything for client usage. Again, builds fine, but Buffer is not defined at runtime.

Here's my aliasing code at the moment:

alias: { ...(config.resolve.alias || {}), ...['mssql'].reduce((c, i) => ({ ...c, [i]: path.resolve(__dirname, `mocks/${i}.js`) }), {}), },

Hope I'm being clear enough. Basically, whenever I try to use mssql, stuff breaks at runtime 🙂 .

Any feedback is appreciated, thank you.