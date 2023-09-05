Is there any easy explanation as to why layouts for my pages only show up when I initially create the page? If I edit the layout, and add multiple blocks it appears as if there's no layout at all, but the layout still shows up just fine in the mongodb database.

This happens even in the

next-payload-demo

repo's latest main branch

[BUG] All layout disappear from view when adding new layouts to existing page

I tried an older commit from the main branch and it works fine:

It's most likely an issue with one of the depedency updates.

I'll test some more commits to find out which commit breaks it

Odd, now it works on the latest version for me

turns out the issue was moving to pnpm from yarn. When doing so I added the following dependencies:

"snappy" : "^7.2.2" , "aws-crt" : "^1.18.0" , "aws4" : "^1.12.0" , "bson-ext" : "^4.0.3" , "kerberos" : "^2.0.1" , "lucide-react" : "^0.268.0" , "mongodb" : "^5.7.0" , "mongodb-client-encryption" : "^2.9.0" , "mongoose" : "^7.4.3"

I don't see why this should be an issue though. pnpm is a requirement for our repo, since it is a turborepo using pnpm-workspaces.

Could any of the staff let me know if there's a quick fix for this issue?

[BUG] All layouts disappear from view when adding new layouts to existing page

1. Download the

next-payload-demo

repo:

2. run

yarn install pnpm import

3. delete

yarn.lock

4. add the following dependencies to

package.lock

"snappy": "^7.2.2", "aws-crt": "^1.18.0", "aws4": "^1.12.0", "bson-ext": "^4.0.3", "kerberos": "^2.0.1", "lucide-react": "^0.268.0", "mongodb": "^5.7.0", "mongodb-client-encryption": "^2.9.0", "mongoose": "^7.4.3"

5. run

pnpm install pnpm dev

6. follow the steps in the video at the top of this thread to add a new page with a content layout, edit the page and add more layouts/blocks.

[BUG] All layouts disappear from view when adding new layouts to existing page (pnpm only)

update again.

After reverting to yarn by using

git reset --hard 61597476e18cd920001fcca95b7fd7b45b374480

the issue still persists, so this might be a cache issue or something

I also get this console log when creating or updating a page:

[10:19:05] INFO (payload): Error hitting regeneration route for '/testing-six'

testing-six

is the slug of the page I made

deleting the

.next

doesn't help either

Interesting. In the database the pages that don't work get saved as an object of objects, while the ones that work get saved as an array of objects.

Now this is interesting!

The datatype changes from array of objects to object of objects when editing an existing page.

In other words, when first creating a page the layout is and arrayof objects, when editing an existing page the layout changes to an object of objects.

[BUG] All layouts disappear from view when adding new layouts to existing page

I made an issue explaining my findings in a more concise manner here: