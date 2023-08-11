Build fails in payload cloud

[2023-08-11T04:56:33] │ [2023-08-11T04:56:33] │ ! Node v18+ is not supported on this App Platform stack. Please visit our documentation for more information on supported versions and stacks: https://do.co/apps-buildpack-node [2023-08-11T04:56:33] │ [2023-08-11T04:56:33] │ ERROR: failed to build: exit status 1 [2023-08-11T04:56:33] │ [2023-08-11T04:56:33] │ [2023-08-11T04:56:33] │ For documentation on the buildpacks used to build your app, please see: [2023-08-11T04:56:33] │ [2023-08-11T04:56:33] │ Node.js v0.3.6 https://do.co/apps-buildpack-node [2023-08-11T04:56:33] │ [2023-08-11T04:56:33] │ ✘ build failed

It's a monorepo setup with payload cms and next js frontend. I use turbo repo and pnpm for monorepo if that helps

I think the main problem is that it uses older buildpack using Ubuntu 18.04 stack which only supports node version until 17.x I think. how do I customize that ?