Build fails in payload cloud

It's a monorepo setup with payload cms and next js frontend. I use turbo repo and pnpm for monorepo if that helps
I think the main problem is that it uses older buildpack using Ubuntu 18.04 stack which only supports node version until 17.x I think. how do I customize that ?
@roguesherlock You are correct. The platform does not support Node 18, yet. We're working with the underlying vendor on supporting Node 18 in the near future.
In the meantime, you should be able to force a specific version of node by setting it in your package.json's
engines
. Docs here:https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v9/configuring-npm/package-json#engines
@denolfe I feel a bit uncomfortable using older node engines. node 16 is going to be eol in like few months. Besides I use monorepo with pnpm so it'd make it very difficult for me to switch engines.
What else can I do?
p.s. iirc digitial ocean and heroku buildpacks does support newer node versions?
I have been in talks with DigitalOcean (our backing provider). They are currently working on an update to add 18.x to the platform.
They support up to 17.x for now
They only recently informed us that they would be adding support for 18.x, so they have not given us a timeline, unfortunately.
@denolfe I temporarily switched to older node to see if it actually deploys but it looks like it doesn't support pnpm at all?
man this really sucks. What are my other options right now? Should I just self host it? I'd really want to avoid doing devops right now if I can haha
The heroku buildpacks don't support pnpm natively, unfortunately, you'll need to use yarn/npm to run your app. The buildpacks detect the package manager based upon lock files, so you may be able to spoof it by providing a yarn lock file.
Really unfortunate, I agree. We're wanting to move our projects over to pnpm ourselves and will inevitably run into this.
It's possible
to write a custom Dockerfile to circumvent all of this, but I haven't done it myself - so I wouldn't feel comfortable pointing you that direction without knowing it was a for sure solution.
@denolfe are you saying I can write a custom dockerfile and payload cloud would detect it and use it for building the app? if so can you point me where can I learn more about it?
I'll timebox it and see if I can make it work. otherwise we'll see haha
@roguesherlock Ah, scratch the Dockerfile idea. We'd need to make a tweak on our end to pass that value through to the app spec.
I'd say if you can include a yarn.lock somehow, you may be able to get around all of this.
I don't have a short-term solution for pnpm natively without incorporating yarn/npm somewhere in there, unfortunately.
Definitely on the short list of priorities for the platform over the new few months, though.
