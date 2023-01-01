DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

buildColumns not present anymore in newer versions

default discord avatar
lucasdelbel
2 months ago
10

How can I create Tables in the newest version of payload? I used to build with buildColumns and passing that to a Table tag. But buildColumns doesn't exist anymore in the newest versions.



@jmikrut

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    hey @lucasdelbel let me check into this for ya



    where were you importing

    buildColumns

    from before?

  • default discord avatar
    lucasdelbel
    2 months ago

    Hey @jmikrut ! I'll get you the path, just a sec



    node_modules/payload/dist/admin/components/views/collections/List/buildColumns.js



    this was the file before

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    and which version were you on when you could import that file successfully?

  • default discord avatar
    lucasdelbel
    2 months ago

    1.0.12



    a really obsolete one by the way

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    ha wow i see that



    all good



    would it be this function?



    payload/src/admin/components/elements/TableColumns/buildColumns.tsx


    maybe it moved?



    i gotta dig back into the archives to see what the file within the

    List

    folder was

  • default discord avatar
    lucasdelbel
    2 months ago

    wow would be great, let me check

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    ok so it's a bit different



    but the idea is the same



    i just found the original one that you were using

  • default discord avatar
    lucasdelbel
    2 months ago

    oh ok, yeah I saw it is different, but it looks like it'll work, I'm testing now

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    nice 👍

  • default discord avatar
    lucasdelbel
    2 months ago

    thanks @jmikrut

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.