buildColumns not present anymore in newer versions

How can I create Tables in the newest version of payload? I used to build with buildColumns and passing that to a Table tag. But buildColumns doesn't exist anymore in the newest versions.
@jmikrut
hey @lucasdelbel let me check into this for ya
where were you importing
buildColumns
from before?
Hey @jmikrut ! I'll get you the path, just a sec
node_modules/payload/dist/admin/components/views/collections/List/buildColumns.js
this was the file before
and which version were you on when you could import that file successfully?
1.0.12
a really obsolete one by the way
ha wow i see that
all good
would it be this function?
payload/src/admin/components/elements/TableColumns/buildColumns.tsx
maybe it moved?
i gotta dig back into the archives to see what the file within the
List
folder was
wow would be great, let me check
ok so it's a bit different
but the idea is the same
i just found the original one that you were using
oh ok, yeah I saw it is different, but it looks like it'll work, I'm testing now
nice 👍
thanks @jmikrut
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.