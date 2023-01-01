Bulk redirect

Does anyone have a solution they wouldn't mind sharing for achieving bulk redirects using the Payload redirects plugin?
I'm re-platforming a website to Payload and I have about 250 urls that I need to redirect.
Definitely keen on not doing that manually.
You could write a script to do this right? That’s what I would probably do
Looks like that's my best bet. I was low-key hoping had put something together already.
