Bulk redirect

itsjustchris
3 months ago
2

Does anyone have a solution they wouldn't mind sharing for achieving bulk redirects using the Payload redirects plugin?



I'm re-platforming a website to Payload and I have about 250 urls that I need to redirect.



Definitely keen on not doing that manually.

    jarrod69420
    3 months ago

    You could write a script to do this right? That’s what I would probably do

    itsjustchris
    3 months ago

    Looks like that's my best bet. I was low-key hoping had put something together already.

