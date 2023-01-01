DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Can I replace a S3 bucket with local media storage?

default discord avatar
snailedlt
5 days ago
12

When using the next-payload-demo as a starting point, is it possible to store the media locally instead of in a S3 bucket?


https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo


  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Hey @snailedlt, it would depend on where you deploy your project. The

    next-payload

    repo that this demo is based on is designed to be deployable on Vercel, which is serverless, and therefor doesn't have persistant file storage.

  • default discord avatar
    snailedlt
    5 days ago

    I see, that clears things up quite a bit, thanks!



    If I were to test locally though, is there any reason why simply removing the cloudstorage plugin wouldn't work?


    // Can I remove this code to store the images locally?
cloudStorage({
      collections: {
        'media': {
          adapter,
          disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
        }
      },
    }),
  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    I'm not super familiar with the repo, but I think you might run into issues with the files not saving properly. Because this repo is optimized for serverless, there might be some changes made that prevent that.

  • default discord avatar
    snailedlt
    5 days ago

    I see, thank you very much for all the help. I'm still quite new to payload so having active support from the devs like this is enormously helpful!



    @tylandavis I only need the S3 bucket for the Media collection right? Looking at the code (

    https://github.com/search?q=repo%3Apayloadcms%2Fnext-payload-demo%20s3&type=code

    ) it doesn't seem like it's not used for anything else, but just want to make sure there's no magic going on in the background



    I'm mainly wondering because I removed the Media collection and all of the S3 code references, but I'm still getting this error in vercel:


    Error: The Serverless Function "index" is 63.48mb which exceeds the maximum size limit of 50mb. Learn More: https://vercel.link/serverless-function-size


    Which leads me to believe Payload CMS might be doing some magic with other static files when the cloudStorage plugin is enabled?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Were you getting that error before removing the S3 stuff? It could be related to something else.

  • default discord avatar
    snailedlt
    4 days ago

    I didn't connect with S3 in the first place since I don't have an amazon account 😓 Do you have any ideas what it could be related to?



    When I build locally everything except the cache comes out to 22.9MB or 23.1MB on disc. The cache alone is 582MB though

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    "index" in the error message makes me think this is likely a component somewhere causing the issue, but I don't know why one would be 63.48mb

  • default discord avatar
    snailedlt
    4 days ago

    I was saving static files in the public folder. Gonna try to remove them and see if that was the reason

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    That could be it. I think if you are importing files into a server component, then the file size might include those imports.

  • default discord avatar
    snailedlt
    4 days ago

    sadly that wasn't the issue :/


    It's now 63.49, so .01 higher than before



    It couldn't be this right?



    That's the only component I've added to payload.config.ts





    Seems like it might be an ongoing issue with next:

    https://github.com/vercel/next.js/issues/42641
    image.png
    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Yeah it looks like

    swc/core

    is the common thread here

  • default discord avatar
    snailedlt
    4 days ago

    yup :/

