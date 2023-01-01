When using the next-payload-demo as a starting point, is it possible to store the media locally instead of in a S3 bucket?
Can I replace a S3 bucket with local media storage?
Hey @snailedlt, it would depend on where you deploy your project. The
next-payload
repo that this demo is based on is designed to be deployable on Vercel, which is serverless, and therefor doesn't have persistant file storage.
I see, that clears things up quite a bit, thanks!
If I were to test locally though, is there any reason why simply removing the cloudstorage plugin wouldn't work?
// Can I remove this code to store the images locally?
cloudStorage({
collections: {
'media': {
adapter,
disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
}
},
}),
I'm not super familiar with the repo, but I think you might run into issues with the files not saving properly. Because this repo is optimized for serverless, there might be some changes made that prevent that.
I see, thank you very much for all the help. I'm still quite new to payload so having active support from the devs like this is enormously helpful!
@tylandavis I only need the S3 bucket for the Media collection right? Looking at the code (https://github.com/search?q=repo%3Apayloadcms%2Fnext-payload-demo%20s3&type=code
) it doesn't seem like it's not used for anything else, but just want to make sure there's no magic going on in the background
I'm mainly wondering because I removed the Media collection and all of the S3 code references, but I'm still getting this error in vercel:
Error: The Serverless Function "index" is 63.48mb which exceeds the maximum size limit of 50mb. Learn More: https://vercel.link/serverless-function-size
Which leads me to believe Payload CMS might be doing some magic with other static files when the cloudStorage plugin is enabled?
Were you getting that error before removing the S3 stuff? It could be related to something else.
I didn't connect with S3 in the first place since I don't have an amazon account 😓 Do you have any ideas what it could be related to?
When I build locally everything except the cache comes out to 22.9MB or 23.1MB on disc. The cache alone is 582MB though
"index" in the error message makes me think this is likely a component somewhere causing the issue, but I don't know why one would be 63.48mb
I was saving static files in the public folder. Gonna try to remove them and see if that was the reason
That could be it. I think if you are importing files into a server component, then the file size might include those imports.
sadly that wasn't the issue :/
It's now 63.49, so .01 higher than before
It couldn't be this right?
That's the only component I've added to payload.config.ts
Seems like it might be an ongoing issue with next:https://github.com/vercel/next.js/issues/42641
Yeah it looks like
swc/core
is the common thread here
yup :/
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.