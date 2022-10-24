Cannot find module '@payloadcms/ui' or its corresponding type declarations.

I've currently installed the latest version of this package (see screenshot).
Now when I try to import some hooks and components from this package, vscode shows the error (title). Is this an issue on my end?
update: just reran the command
pnpm add @payloadcms/ui
and it got fixed
maybe was a problem with my editor
man, thanks for this, I thought I was losing my mind for a second
But once you add it, you get issues that two packages conflict.
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