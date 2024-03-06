Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Can't boot up with docker compose. Sharp fails to install

default discord avatar
_regex7 months ago
version: "3"

services:
  payload:
    image: node:18-alpine
    ports:
      - "3000:3000"
    volumes:
      - .:/home/node/app
      - node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules
    working_dir: /home/node/app/
    command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn dev"
    depends_on:
      - postgres
    env_file:
      - .env

  postgres:
    image: postgres:latest
    ports:
      - "5432:5432"
    environment:
      POSTGRES_USER: ${POSTGRES_USER}
      POSTGRES_PASSWORD: ${POSTGRES_PASSWORD}
      POSTGRES_DB: ${POSTGRES_DB}
    volumes:
      - data:/var/lib/postgresql/data
    logging:
      driver: none

volumes:
  data:
  node_modules:


I get the error from Sharp as follows: 


error /home/node/app/node_modules/sharp: Command failed.

Installation error: Invalid Version: 1.2.4_git20230717


Any idea?



Okay, fix is to use node:18-alpine3.18

    Open

    Continue the discussion in Discord

    Star on GitHub

    Star

    Chat on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.