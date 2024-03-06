version: "3"
services:
payload:
image: node:18-alpine
ports:
- "3000:3000"
volumes:
- .:/home/node/app
- node_modules:/home/node/app/node_modules
working_dir: /home/node/app/
command: sh -c "yarn install && yarn dev"
depends_on:
- postgres
env_file:
- .env
postgres:
image: postgres:latest
ports:
- "5432:5432"
environment:
POSTGRES_USER: ${POSTGRES_USER}
POSTGRES_PASSWORD: ${POSTGRES_PASSWORD}
POSTGRES_DB: ${POSTGRES_DB}
volumes:
- data:/var/lib/postgresql/data
logging:
driver: none
volumes:
data:
node_modules:
I get the error from Sharp as follows:
error /home/node/app/node_modules/sharp: Command failed.
Installation error: Invalid Version: 1.2.4_git20230717
Any idea?
Okay, fix is to use node:18-alpine3.18
