I tried saying the payload app can be removed from branch protection rules, but that still didn't work.
Are you creating this on your personal or a GitHub organization? Errors like these sometimes have to do with how your organization is configured.
It was on my organization which does have a no force push on main restriction. What i tried to do was let it fail once, then remove the restriction from the payloadcms github integration entity itself - but that didnt work.
So im debating disabling the entire no force push to main for the whole org - but wanted to try a couple other routes first
The alternative here is to just start a project locally using create-payload-app and creating the got repo manually. Then in Payload cloud, using the import existing repo option.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.