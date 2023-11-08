Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Can't clone template due to force-push error

default discord avatar
oldmanpewpew
last week
3

I tried saying the payload app can be removed from branch protection rules, but that still didn't work.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Are you creating this on your personal or a GitHub organization? Errors like these sometimes have to do with how your organization is configured.

  • default discord avatar
    oldmanpewpew
    last week

    It was on my organization which does have a no force push on main restriction. What i tried to do was let it fail once, then remove the restriction from the payloadcms github integration entity itself - but that didnt work.



    So im debating disabling the entire no force push to main for the whole org - but wanted to try a couple other routes first

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    The alternative here is to just start a project locally using create-payload-app and creating the got repo manually. Then in Payload cloud, using the import existing repo option.

