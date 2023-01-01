For some reason i am unable to login to the admin panel after initializing for the first time, but only on FIREFOX. When trying in Chrome i have not problems being redirected. It seems i'm getting authorized in the network tab but i don't get anywhere after that. Might be a bug.
@payloadcms
Hey @lauge.com, I just tried to replicate on a fresh Payload project in Firefox and wasn't able to. Have you tried clearing cookies? It's possible an existing token is causing this issue. Let me know if that helps!
Wierd, it might have been just that. It seemed to work now at least! @tylandavis thanks.
