Community Help

Can't login after initial setup on FIREFOX only.

default discord avatar
lauge.com
last week
2

For some reason i am unable to login to the admin panel after initializing for the first time, but only on FIREFOX. When trying in Chrome i have not problems being redirected. It seems i'm getting authorized in the network tab but i don't get anywhere after that. Might be a bug.



@payloadcms

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    Hey @lauge.com, I just tried to replicate on a fresh Payload project in Firefox and wasn't able to. Have you tried clearing cookies? It's possible an existing token is causing this issue. Let me know if that helps!

  • default discord avatar
    lauge.com
    4 days ago

    Wierd, it might have been just that. It seemed to work now at least! @tylandavis thanks.

