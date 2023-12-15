Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

change field that is displayed in relationship field dropdown

default discord avatar
br0nce10 months ago
3
const Tag: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'tags',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'product',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'products',
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'date_given_out',
      type: 'date',
      required: true,
    },
  ],
};
export default Tag


With this code, the dropdown will display the Id of my products. I want

product.name

to be displayed instead. I couldn't find in the documentation where to set this.

  • default discord avatar
    christianjmay10 months ago

    @𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲 if you want the name to be used across payload to identify documents in that collection, you can set

    admin.useAsTitle

    in its collection config:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options
  • default discord avatar
    br0nce10 months ago

    Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    christianjmay10 months ago

    you're very welcome!

