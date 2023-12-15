change field that is displayed in relationship field dropdown

const Tag: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'tags',
fields: [
{
name: 'product',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'products',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'date_given_out',
type: 'date',
required: true,
},
],
};
export default Tag
With this code, the dropdown will display the Id of my products. I want
product.name
to be displayed instead. I couldn't find in the documentation where to set this.
@𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲 if you want the name to be used across payload to identify documents in that collection, you can set
admin.useAsTitle
in its collection config:https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#admin-options
Thanks!
you're very welcome!
