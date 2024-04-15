Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Change Template name

default discord avatar
speeddraw_6 months ago
9

Hi I'm new to all this stuff and I can't find a way to change the name of the template, Can some one tell me if I can or can not change it, and if I can where I change it ?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr6 months ago

    @speeddraw Are you using VSCode?



    You can go "Edit -> Find in Files"



    and it will search your entire codebase for keywords



    That may help you find it

  • default discord avatar
    speeddraw_6 months ago

    I already change all of the text that said "Payload E-commerce Template"





    But the tab still says Payload E-Commerce Template

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    6 months ago

    that is likely Meta Title, not something in the code

  • default discord avatar
    speeddraw_6 months ago

    So where do I change it ? or I can't change it ? :payloadlove:

  • default discord avatar
    notchr6 months ago

    @speeddraw Can you locate the base index.html file

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    6 months ago

    @notchris I don't know that is where that meta is defined, but I haven't looked at that template in awhile



    @speeddraw it would be set in the SEO fields on your home page (or whatever page you were on in your screenshot)



    Screenshot_2024-04-05_at_9.26.40_AM.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr6 months ago

    Ooo I didn't realize it had the SEO plugin setup, that's likely the source!

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    6 months ago

    pretty sure all our templates do out of the box

  • default discord avatar
    speeddraw_6 months ago

    found it!!!





    ty @notchris and @Sean for helping ❤️

    image.png
