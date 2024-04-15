Change Template name

Hi I'm new to all this stuff and I can't find a way to change the name of the template, Can some one tell me if I can or can not change it, and if I can where I change it ?
@speeddraw Are you using VSCode?
You can go "Edit -> Find in Files"
and it will search your entire codebase for keywords
That may help you find it
I already change all of the text that said "Payload E-commerce Template"
But the tab still says Payload E-Commerce Template
that is likely Meta Title, not something in the code
So where do I change it ? or I can't change it ? :payloadlove:
@speeddraw Can you locate the base index.html file
@notchris I don't know that is where that meta is defined, but I haven't looked at that template in awhile
@speeddraw it would be set in the SEO fields on your home page (or whatever page you were on in your screenshot)
Ooo I didn't realize it had the SEO plugin setup, that's likely the source!
pretty sure all our templates do out of the box
found it!!!
ty @notchris and @Sean for helping ❤️
