DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Checkbox on Auth-enabled Collection not saving checked state upon creation

default discord avatar
thisisnotchris
4 months ago
15

Hello all, I noticed that on my Users collection, when creating a new User and selecting a "Verified" checkbox, it becomes unchecked upon account creation (Then it is available to click and save). Do I have my collection configured incorrectly, is this expected behavior?



Thank you!



@jmikrut Not sure if this is related to your bug post about the first user registered

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    hmmm



    i'd say if you have that checked, and it's becoming

    un-checked

    , you should open a new issue



    well



    maybe tack it on to mine



    because it certainly could be related

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    It only becomes unchecked if the user is initially being created



    Once it is created, it is unchecked, but then can be checked and saved

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    ok yea hmm



    one thing we would want to make sure of is that not ALL users should be able to pass

    _verified: true


    i.e. = might need some access control on that



    idk



    i'd say log it on my issue and then we can get you some answers



    this is all vaguely familiar to me but i built that stuff in 2021



    gotta put some time into it

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.