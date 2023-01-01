Checkbox on Auth-enabled Collection not saving checked state upon creation

Hello all, I noticed that on my Users collection, when creating a new User and selecting a "Verified" checkbox, it becomes unchecked upon account creation (Then it is available to click and save). Do I have my collection configured incorrectly, is this expected behavior?
Thank you!
@jmikrut Not sure if this is related to your bug post about the first user registered
hmmm
i'd say if you have that checked, and it's becomingun-checked
, you should open a new issue
well
maybe tack it on to mine
because it certainly could be related
It only becomes unchecked if the user is initially being created
Once it is created, it is unchecked, but then can be checked and saved
ok yea hmm
one thing we would want to make sure of is that not ALL users should be able to pass
_verified: true
i.e. = might need some access control on that
idk
i'd say log it on my issue and then we can get you some answers
this is all vaguely familiar to me but i built that stuff in 2021
gotta put some time into it
