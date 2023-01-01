cloud/localhost env help

Hi,
I'm trying to get my cloud project to work local, need help with setup of the filestorage, can I just paste s3 info into .env file? and also not sure where to find project_id :S
I would appreciate some help with the setup locally from the cloud, otherwise I'll have to drop this project altogether.
Have you looked at the Cloud storage plugin? It has what you needhttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage
I can help out here. The plugin-cloud plugin that is used for Payload cloud disables itself when not running in Payload Cloud, so it would just use local storage by default during development.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.