cloud/localhost env help

default discord avatar
zaibyeu
2 months ago
Hi,


I'm trying to get my cloud project to work local, need help with setup of the filestorage, can I just paste s3 info into .env file? and also not sure where to find project_id :S



I would appreciate some help with the setup locally from the cloud, otherwise I'll have to drop this project altogether.

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Have you looked at the Cloud storage plugin? It has what you need

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    I can help out here. The plugin-cloud plugin that is used for Payload cloud disables itself when not running in Payload Cloud, so it would just use local storage by default during development.

