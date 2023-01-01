DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Collections' field names are ignored in defaultColumns

default discord avatar
hayskapoy
5 months ago
7

Collections' field names are ignored in defaultColumns if those fields are inside a tabs field. The only selectable fields are id, updatedAt, and createdAt 🥲

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    5 months ago

    Hey @hayskapoy I believe this is a similar report:

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1082462155233841162

    If you want to create an issue for this one on GH that would be great

  • default discord avatar
    hayskapoy
    5 months ago

    I'll create a repo that reproduces this issue. Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    5 months ago

    That would be much appreciated, thank you 🙏

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @hayskapoy there's already a PR out now that fixes this so no need! It should get merged soon and released asap

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2258
  • default discord avatar
    hayskapoy
    5 months ago

    Thank you!!!

  • default discord avatar
    CAPTKEN
    3 months ago

    Has this been merged to latests release as it still in Collections' field names being ignored in defaultColumns ?

  • default discord avatar
    joephuz
    2 months ago

    This is still not working for me... specifically where the field is nested within a tab. The fields wont show up in 'defaultTabs' or in the column filter. Side-note, the buttons in the column selector aren't selectable either, seems to do with the drag drop nature of them but Im not sure (sometimes i can get them to click if i try hard enough)

