Collections' field names are ignored in defaultColumns if those fields are inside a tabs field. The only selectable fields are id, updatedAt, and createdAt 🥲
Hey @hayskapoy I believe this is a similar report:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1082462155233841162
If you want to create an issue for this one on GH that would be great
I'll create a repo that reproduces this issue. Thanks!
That would be much appreciated, thank you 🙏
@hayskapoy there's already a PR out now that fixes this so no need! It should get merged soon and released asaphttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2258
Thank you!!!
Has this been merged to latests release as it still in Collections' field names being ignored in defaultColumns ?
This is still not working for me... specifically where the field is nested within a tab. The fields wont show up in 'defaultTabs' or in the column filter. Side-note, the buttons in the column selector aren't selectable either, seems to do with the drag drop nature of them but Im not sure (sometimes i can get them to click if i try hard enough)
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.