Conditional Tab?

I have a set of tabs, and want to show/hide specific tabs based on the standard
admin.condition
logic, but this doesn't seem to be supported for the tab itself
This feature is on our roadmap for later in the year!https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1840
How about access control for tabs?
Great idea 👍 could you drop a comment on the feature request?
Will do! any ideas for possible workarounds in the meantime? Maybe targeting the specific HTMl to hide it using CSS?
