Conditional Tab?

default discord avatar
itsjxck
6 months ago
4

I have a set of tabs, and want to show/hide specific tabs based on the standard

admin.condition

logic, but this doesn't seem to be supported for the tab itself

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    This feature is on our roadmap for later in the year!

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1840
  • default discord avatar
    steadysnail
    3 months ago

    How about access control for tabs?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Great idea 👍 could you drop a comment on the feature request?

  • default discord avatar
    steadysnail
    3 months ago

    Will do! any ideas for possible workarounds in the meantime? Maybe targeting the specific HTMl to hide it using CSS?

