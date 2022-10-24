Configuring multiple S3 Buckets

Hi, I have an app that already uses one S3 bucket using the S3 plugin. However, i need to configure another one for a new collection. Right now my config is as follows:

plugins: [

...plugins,

s3Storage({

enabled: process.env.S3_STORAGE === 'true',

collections: {

media: true, // Apply storage to 'media' collection

},

bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET

'',

config: {

credentials: {

accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID

'',

secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET

'',

},

region: 'auto', // Cloudflare R2 uses 'auto' as the region

endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT

'',

},

}),

],

If i want to define another bucket, do I just simply create another instance of s3Storage, or is there a more appropriate way?