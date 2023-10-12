could anyone help me add the lexicalEditor in payload v2?

hey! I've added lexicalEditor in the config file and then I've added the richText field in one of my collections, but I get this error:
'Content
Something went wrong:
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'type')'
Did you have something in your field before using Lexical?
I was using the lexical plugin
Ok, for now there is not yet a script to migrate your data to the official Lexical.
Then you can wait for this script, or clean the data in your DB and Lexical view should work
That is exactly right @<Clement/> thanks for chiming in here!
thanksss clement ❤️ , I'll try to remove the data
