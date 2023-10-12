Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
could anyone help me add the lexicalEditor in payload v2?

default discord avatar
lucasbruma
4 days ago
5

hey! I've added lexicalEditor in the config file and then I've added the richText field in one of my collections, but I get this error:


'Content


Something went wrong:



Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'type')'

  • default discord avatar
    <Clement/>
    4 days ago

    Did you have something in your field before using Lexical?

  • default discord avatar
    lucasbruma
    4 days ago

    I was using the lexical plugin

  • default discord avatar
    <Clement/>
    4 days ago

    Ok, for now there is not yet a script to migrate your data to the official Lexical.


    Then you can wait for this script, or clean the data in your DB and Lexical view should work

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    That is exactly right @<Clement/> thanks for chiming in here!

  • default discord avatar
    lucasbruma
    4 days ago

    thanksss clement ❤️ , I'll try to remove the data

