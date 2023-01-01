DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Create new user

.mike1001
4 days ago
5

I've just installed Payload locally, connected to Mongo Atlas, it all seems to work except /admin redirects me to login and I can't create a user? Unless I'm missing something obvious which is plausible

    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Are you using a brand new mongodb instance, or one that has been used before? If you are reusing, it is probably recognizing that.

    .mike1001
    4 days ago

    Thanks - it was an existing instance. I've deleted everything in there and working ok now 🙌

    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Awesome, glad I could help 👍

    Payload-Bot
    4 days ago
