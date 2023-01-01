Custom Field Types in Form Builder Plugin

I believe I'm following the docs properly, and I'm getting this error.

Here's the field schema:

const fields : Field [] = [ { type : "row" , fields : [ { name : "name" , label : "Name (lowercase, no special characters)" , required : true , type : "text" , }, { name : "label" , type : "text" , }, ], }, { type : "row" , fields : [ { name : "width" , type : "number" , }, { name : "defaultValue" , type : "text" , }, ], }, { name : "options" , type : "array" , fields : [ { type : "row" , fields : [ { name : "label" , type : "text" , }, { name : "value" , type : "text" , }, ], }, ], }, ];

Here's how I'm using it with the plugin

Fixed, Basically the type for multiselect should be a Block, meaning I was missing the slug proerty