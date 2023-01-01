DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Custom Field Types in Form Builder Plugin

default discord avatar
haniel.u
4 months ago
8

I believe I'm following the docs properly, and I'm getting this error.



Here's the field schema:


const fields: Field[] = [
  {
    type: "row",
    fields: [
      {
        name: "name",
        label: "Name (lowercase, no special characters)",
        required: true,
        type: "text",
      },
      {
        name: "label",
        type: "text",
      },
    ],
  },
  {
    type: "row",
    fields: [
      {
        name: "width",
        type: "number",
      },
      {
        name: "defaultValue",
        type: "text",
      },
    ],
  },
  {
    name: "options",
    type: "array",
    fields: [
      {
        type: "row",
        fields: [
          {
            name: "label",
            type: "text",
          },
          {
            name: "value",
            type: "text",
          },
        ],
      },
    ],
  },
];


Here's how I'm using it with the plugin



Fixed, Basically the type for multiselect should be a Block, meaning I was missing the slug proerty

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    @haniel.u Ahh yea good catch. That is a

    Partial

    type so all required fields become optional. We need to explicitly maintain the requirement of this property—I just opened up a ticket in the plugin repo to improve this

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/issues/34

    .



  • default discord avatar
    pgrts
    last month

    hey @haniel.u @jacobsfletch could you provide some extra info on how to fix this issue? I'm getting the exact same error as provided 

    ERROR (payload): 1: Collection "forms" > Field "fields" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types



    i tried the following:


      plugins: [
        FormBuilder({
            fields: {
                multiSelect: {
                    labels: {
                        singular: "multi select",
                        plural: "multi select fields",
                    },
                    fields: [
                        {
                            name: "title",
                            label: "Page Title",
                            type: "text",
                            required: false,
                        },
                    ],
                },
                payment: false,
                text: true,

                etc...

    What am i missing here?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    It looks like your custom “multi-select” field config is not properly formatted, you need a “name” and “type” etc

  • default discord avatar
    pgrts
    4 weeks ago

    @jacobsfletch thanks for responding. I managed to fix it. It's not clear what i was missing as the Partial type is not comprehensive. But i see your issue is still open:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/issues/34

    for future readers, this is how i fixed it:



    const FormConfig = {
    fields: {
        text: {
            ...fields.text,
            fields: [
                ...fields.text.fields,
                {
                    type: "row",
                    fields: [
                        {
                            name: "regExp",
                            label: "Regex pattern (e.g. \\d+ )",
                            type: "text",
                            required: false,
                            admin: { width: "50%" },
                        },
                    ],
                },
            ],
        },
        payment: false,
        message: false,
    },
};

    `

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    @pgrts NICE! I'm glad that was it. Yea we really should improve these types so others don't spin their wheels too 👍

