I believe I'm following the docs properly, and I'm getting this error.
Here's the field schema:
const fields: Field[] = [
{
type: "row",
fields: [
{
name: "name",
label: "Name (lowercase, no special characters)",
required: true,
type: "text",
},
{
name: "label",
type: "text",
},
],
},
{
type: "row",
fields: [
{
name: "width",
type: "number",
},
{
name: "defaultValue",
type: "text",
},
],
},
{
name: "options",
type: "array",
fields: [
{
type: "row",
fields: [
{
name: "label",
type: "text",
},
{
name: "value",
type: "text",
},
],
},
],
},
];
Here's how I'm using it with the plugin
Fixed, Basically the type for multiselect should be a Block, meaning I was missing the slug proerty
@haniel.u Ahh yea good catch. That is a
Partial
type so all required fields become optional. We need to explicitly maintain the requirement of this property—I just opened up a ticket in the plugin repo to improve thishttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/issues/34
.
Custom Field Types in Form Builder Plugin
hey @haniel.u @jacobsfletch could you provide some extra info on how to fix this issue? I'm getting the exact same error as provided
ERROR (payload): 1: Collection "forms" > Field "fields" > "value" does not match any of the allowed types
i tried the following:
plugins: [
FormBuilder({
fields: {
multiSelect: {
labels: {
singular: "multi select",
plural: "multi select fields",
},
fields: [
{
name: "title",
label: "Page Title",
type: "text",
required: false,
},
],
},
payment: false,
text: true,
etc...
What am i missing here?
It looks like your custom “multi-select” field config is not properly formatted, you need a “name” and “type” etc
@jacobsfletch thanks for responding. I managed to fix it. It's not clear what i was missing as the Partial type is not comprehensive. But i see your issue is still open:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/issues/34
for future readers, this is how i fixed it:
const FormConfig = {
fields: {
text: {
...fields.text,
fields: [
...fields.text.fields,
{
type: "row",
fields: [
{
name: "regExp",
label: "Regex pattern (e.g. \\d+ )",
type: "text",
required: false,
admin: { width: "50%" },
},
],
},
],
},
payment: false,
message: false,
},
};
`
@pgrts NICE! I'm glad that was it. Yea we really should improve these types so others don't spin their wheels too 👍
