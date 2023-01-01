Custom React Component before Overview List

Is there a way to display a custom React component before and after the overview list in a collection?
Between StepNav and Heading, or between Heading and Search bar
Hello @sandrowegmann - what do you mean by overview list?
That thing
There are not any custom components currently supported in the list view. I think we'd be open to a feature request / PR for something like this.
The way we do custom components is pretty lightweight if you look at how we do beforeDashboard:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/2f209e3e9b84548448046478778ab4dfa9eaf4b0/src/admin/components/views/Dashboard/Default.tsx#L72
