Community Help

Custom Select Component (for field type relationship)

default discord avatar
jm.sv
last month
32

Hey everyone, is there a way to customize the dropdown component used for relationship fields? Right now I have a reference to a Videos collection, where the ID isn't very helpful, and I want to render a small thumbnail instead. I don't see an option to customize this through

admin.components

for the relationship field itself, or for the

videos

collection that's being referenced. Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Hey @jm.sv can I check out the field setup you're using?



    Maybe we can recommend a different way to display it

  • default discord avatar
    jm.sv
    last month

    @notchr yep.

    Team Members

    references

    Videos

    .



    The Videos are stored in Mux, so the Videos collection just has the

    playbackIds

    and fills in some fields via the Mux API to render thumbnails and get aspect ratio

    Editing_-_Video_-_Payload-Wednesday-June-28-2023-01.15.21PM2x.png
    Videos.ts_paper-triangles-cms-Wednesday-June-28-2023-01.16.41PM2x.png
    Team.ts_paper-triangles-cms-Wednesday-June-28-2023-01.16.58PM2x.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    @jm.sv Would a virtual field maybe work in this situation?"



    const getAllMovies: FieldHook = async ({ data }) => {
  const allMovies = await payload.find({
    collection: 'movies',
    where: {
      member: {
        equals: data.id,
      },
    },
  });
  if (allMovies.docs) return allMovies.docs.map((doc) => doc.id);

  return null;
};

const Example: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'example',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'movieList',
      maxDepth: 0,
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'movies',
      hasMany: true,
      access: {
        create: () => false,
        update: () => false,
      },
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
      },
      hooks: {
        beforeChange: [({ siblingData }) => {
          // Mutate the sibling data to prevent DB storage
          // eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
          siblingData.movieList = undefined;
        }],
        afterRead: [getAllMovies],
      },
    },
  ]
};


    Or better yet, get the sibling data for the select and render it with the desired field as the label for each item

  • default discord avatar
    jm.sv
    last month

    That last part is what I'm stuck on. How do I hook into / override the component that's used for the select (or select items)? It's not part of the

    admin.components

    for either Collections or Field with type relationship

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Well say you have that select component



    and you hide it in the admin display, but the field itself is still available via siblingData



    so you create a virtual field along with it

  • default discord avatar
    jm.sv
    last month

    oh and then the virtual field is a fully custom dropdown

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Is one idea

  • default discord avatar
    jm.sv
    last month

    and changing that is tied to the virtual field

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Well see in beforeChange



    its virtual because its data gets wiped on any change



    It's for display only



    But you could customize that so, it initially gets data from the relationship field



    and on change, you update the relationship accordingly



    or a similar flow



    that's just an idea, but does that make sense?



    Otherwise maybe @alessiogr has an idea

  • default discord avatar
    jm.sv
    last month

    @notchr I think so, but that sounds like it might render as one of the fields so above the

    Video

    relationship field, whereas I'm hoping to do this — render an image inside of the relationship select dropdown



    But I think I get what you're saying if I keep the relationship and then make my own dropdown and that dropdown's

    onChange

    is tied to the real relationship field



    I think the ideal solve would be that there is an

    admin.components.RelationshipDropdownItem

    override

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last month

    Hmmm



    @jacobsfletch if you have some time today, any ideas on this one?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    last month

    @jm.sv could you just set a

    useAsTitle

    on your relationship? That way the labels displayed in your dropdown use titles that make sense.

  • default discord avatar
    jm.sv
    last month

    @jacobsfletch unfortunately Mux doesn't really provide any useful metadata (not even the filename). I'm using the asset ID which helps a little bit to cross-reference inside of Mux, but a visual indicator would be much better.



    My workaround for now is fine, you click into the item itself to see the thumbnail preview. But I think the ability to customize this component would be a great add. Goes right along with customizing the Field and Cell so you can configure how a Field appears in all circumstances

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    last month

    Totally, I think this is great. If you'd like to open a new discussion on GitHub with your idea, that's the best way to get it marked as planned and on the roadmap 🗺️



    You can paste a link to this conversation as well

  • default discord avatar
    jm.sv
    last month

    Done!

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2934
  • default discord avatar
    leonardoorick
    last month

    @jm.sv I was looking for this exactly feature. Would be nice if the thumbnail could appear on the field after selected also. And on the list of items as well . I don't know if the current

    admin.components

    already allow that, but I couldn't find it

