Custom Select Component (for field type relationship)

Hey everyone, is there a way to customize the dropdown component used for relationship fields? Right now I have a reference to a Videos collection, where the ID isn't very helpful, and I want to render a small thumbnail instead. I don't see an option to customize this through
admin.components
for the relationship field itself, or for the
videos
collection that's being referenced. Thanks!
Hey @jm.sv can I check out the field setup you're using?
Maybe we can recommend a different way to display it
@notchr yep.
Team Members
references
Videos
.
The Videos are stored in Mux, so the Videos collection just has the
playbackIds
and fills in some fields via the Mux API to render thumbnails and get aspect ratio
@jm.sv Would a virtual field maybe work in this situation?"
const getAllMovies: FieldHook = async ({ data }) => {
const allMovies = await payload.find({
collection: 'movies',
where: {
member: {
equals: data.id,
},
},
});
if (allMovies.docs) return allMovies.docs.map((doc) => doc.id);
return null;
};
const Example: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'example',
fields: [
{
name: 'movieList',
maxDepth: 0,
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'movies',
hasMany: true,
access: {
create: () => false,
update: () => false,
},
admin: {
readOnly: true,
},
hooks: {
beforeChange: [({ siblingData }) => {
// Mutate the sibling data to prevent DB storage
// eslint-disable-next-line no-param-reassign
siblingData.movieList = undefined;
}],
afterRead: [getAllMovies],
},
},
]
};
Or better yet, get the sibling data for the select and render it with the desired field as the label for each item
That last part is what I'm stuck on. How do I hook into / override the component that's used for the select (or select items)? It's not part of the
admin.components
for either Collections or Field with type relationship
Well say you have that select component
and you hide it in the admin display, but the field itself is still available via siblingData
so you create a virtual field along with it
oh and then the virtual field is a fully custom dropdown
Is one idea
and changing that is tied to the virtual field
Well see in beforeChange
its virtual because its data gets wiped on any change
It's for display only
But you could customize that so, it initially gets data from the relationship field
and on change, you update the relationship accordingly
or a similar flow
that's just an idea, but does that make sense?
Otherwise maybe @alessiogr has an idea
@notchr I think so, but that sounds like it might render as one of the fields so above the
Video
relationship field, whereas I'm hoping to do this — render an image inside of the relationship select dropdown
But I think I get what you're saying if I keep the relationship and then make my own dropdown and that dropdown's
onChange
is tied to the real relationship field
I think the ideal solve would be that there is an
admin.components.RelationshipDropdownItem
override
Hmmm
@jacobsfletch if you have some time today, any ideas on this one?
@jm.sv could you just set a
useAsTitle
on your relationship? That way the labels displayed in your dropdown use titles that make sense.
@jacobsfletch unfortunately Mux doesn't really provide any useful metadata (not even the filename). I'm using the asset ID which helps a little bit to cross-reference inside of Mux, but a visual indicator would be much better.
My workaround for now is fine, you click into the item itself to see the thumbnail preview. But I think the ability to customize this component would be a great add. Goes right along with customizing the Field and Cell so you can configure how a Field appears in all circumstances
Totally, I think this is great. If you'd like to open a new discussion on GitHub with your idea, that's the best way to get it marked as planned and on the roadmap 🗺️
You can paste a link to this conversation as well
@jm.sv I was looking for this exactly feature. Would be nice if the thumbnail could appear on the field after selected also. And on the list of items as well . I don't know if the current
admin.components
already allow that, but I couldn't find it
