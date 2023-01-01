has anyone deployed payload cms to cyclic.sh? I have been trying for couple of hours without any luck
This is the first I've heard of this platform. Could you provide more detail on what you're running into? We may be able to help.
yeah, I recently heard about this when I was trying to test different platforms for running payload cms. I cant remember what was the issue I faced, but I decided not to deploy the cms to this platform so we can close this issue.
