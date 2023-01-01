Dashboard only Showing data from version collection in db. If the version collection is empty then there is not data in the Dashboard, althought there is data in the original collection in DB. So if we manually insert data in original table it does not show in the Dashboard. What can be the solution to creating the version data after manually entry?
Hi @Ronok - what version of payload are you on?
@Ronok see the script on our 1.6.1 release here:
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v1.6.1
this script manually goes through all your docs in your main collection and creates a version out of each of them
this was a breaking change in 1.6.1 and should only be required for you to run once
Thank you. It worked..
beautiful!
