Dashboard only Showing data from version collection in db.

default discord avatar
Ronok
4 months ago
7

Dashboard only Showing data from version collection in db. If the version collection is empty then there is not data in the Dashboard, althought there is data in the original collection in DB. So if we manually insert data in original table it does not show in the Dashboard. What can be the solution to creating the version data after manually entry?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hi @Ronok - what version of payload are you on?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @Ronok see the script on our 1.6.1 release here:



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v1.6.1


    this script manually goes through all your docs in your main collection and creates a version out of each of them



    this was a breaking change in 1.6.1 and should only be required for you to run once

  • default discord avatar
    Ronok
    4 months ago

    Thank you. It worked..

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    beautiful!

