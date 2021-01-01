date picker issue

if i'm selecting a date like 01/01/2021 it's store 31/12/2020 so on a select date it's store previous date in database
The field uses your local time zone for picking/displaying in the admin, and then stores the value in UTC. Do you by any chance live in a UTC+05:30 timezone (India or Sri Lanka)?
thanks @Tinouti i'll try to convert UTC to GMT timezone. i think it's work.
and finally it's work for me again thanks @Tinouti 🙌
