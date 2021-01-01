DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

date picker issue

default discord avatar
bhavikak
4 months ago
3

if i'm selecting a date like 01/01/2021 it's store 31/12/2020 so on a select date it's store previous date in database

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    4 months ago

    The field uses your local time zone for picking/displaying in the admin, and then stores the value in UTC. Do you by any chance live in a UTC+05:30 timezone (India or Sri Lanka)?

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    4 months ago

    thanks @Tinouti i'll try to convert UTC to GMT timezone. i think it's work.



    and finally it's work for me again thanks @Tinouti 🙌

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.