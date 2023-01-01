DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Deploy on vps

default discord avatar
reynoldputra
last week
3

Hello, im new with payloadCMS. I want to deploy payloadCMS and Laravel apps in vps. How much minimum requirement that i have to spend for running laravel and paylaodCMS. I wanna buy 2vcpu and 8gb ram, is it enough ?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    last week

    That should be sufficient to run Payload - I'm not sure about Laravel, but either way 2vcpu / 8gb ram is not uncommon. As a side note, I checked the Payload site for details on minimum self-hosting requirements, but it mostly details the required setup. Let us know if you run into any issues!



    Also, good morning @reynoldputra !

  • default discord avatar
    reynoldputra
    last week

    thanks for your consideration

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Definitely sufficient 👍

