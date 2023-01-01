Deploy on vps

Hello, im new with payloadCMS. I want to deploy payloadCMS and Laravel apps in vps. How much minimum requirement that i have to spend for running laravel and paylaodCMS. I wanna buy 2vcpu and 8gb ram, is it enough ?
That should be sufficient to run Payload - I'm not sure about Laravel, but either way 2vcpu / 8gb ram is not uncommon. As a side note, I checked the Payload site for details on minimum self-hosting requirements, but it mostly details the required setup. Let us know if you run into any issues!
Also, good morning @reynoldputra !
thanks for your consideration
Definitely sufficient 👍
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.