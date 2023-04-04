DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Deploying NextJS custom server template to Cloud

default discord avatar
gabe.algo
4 months ago
8

I tried deploying the

payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server

template to the cloud, but I'm getting a build error. I understand it's currently supported - is there a trick I'm missing?



https://github.com/payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server
  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    could you share the error you're getting?

  • default discord avatar
    gabe.algo
    4 months ago

    it's failing during the first build, unless I'm missing something I'm not able to see the logs.





    I might be setting the wrong environment variables? Also after this process fails, is there a way to re-trigger builds (ie after updating env vars)?

    Screen_Shot_2023-04-04_at_13.09.08.png
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hey @gabe.algo - on the page before deployment, did you update the '

    Branch to deploy

    ' to master? It is set to

    main

    unless you change it - and the default branch for the

    nextjs-custom-server

    repo is named

    master

    .

    Screen_Shot_2023-04-05_at_12.12.22_PM.png
  • default discord avatar
    markle
    3 months ago

    Even when selecting the correct branch to deploy, the build fails.



    Build logs shows that it gets pretty far, but the build shows as failed.

    Screen_Shot_2023-04-27_at_4.52.03_PM.png
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Related thread here

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1100794913790107648

    Our nextjs-custom-server template might need some tweaks to deploy on cloud, sounds like @denolfe is on the case 🔍

