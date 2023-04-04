Deploying NextJS custom server template to Cloud

I tried deploying the
payloadcms/nextjs-custom-server
template to the cloud, but I'm getting a build error. I understand it's currently supported - is there a trick I'm missing?
could you share the error you're getting?
it's failing during the first build, unless I'm missing something I'm not able to see the logs.
I might be setting the wrong environment variables? Also after this process fails, is there a way to re-trigger builds (ie after updating env vars)?
Hey @gabe.algo - on the page before deployment, did you update the 'Branch to deploy
' to master? It is set tomain
unless you change it - and the default branch for the
nextjs-custom-server
repo is namedmaster
.
Even when selecting the correct branch to deploy, the build fails.
Build logs shows that it gets pretty far, but the build shows as failed.
Related thread herehttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1100794913790107648
Our nextjs-custom-server template might need some tweaks to deploy on cloud, sounds like @denolfe is on the case 🔍
