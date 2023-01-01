Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Do we have or can create a multi-vendor marketplace website/template on PayloadCMS?

default discord avatar
bhargav0474
last week
2

I want to develop a multi-vendor marketplace using PlayloadCMS, can you guys assist/guide me for that?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    Without more detail, it might be good to look at this plugin. If you don't end up using it, you will at least see some multitenancy concepts worth emulating.


    https://github.com/joas8211/payload-tenancy
  • default discord avatar
    bhargav0474
    3 days ago

    I want to create something like this website. e.g.

    https://www.shuup.com

    is it possible with the example that you shared?

