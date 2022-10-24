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Community Help

Do we have or can create a multi-vendor marketplace website/template on PayloadCMS?

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bhargav04742 years ago
3

I want to develop a multi-vendor marketplace using PlayloadCMS, can you guys assist/guide me for that?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    Without more detail, it might be good to look at this plugin. If you don't end up using it, you will at least see some multitenancy concepts worth emulating.


    https://github.com/joas8211/payload-tenancy
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    bhargav04742 years ago

    I want to create something like this website. e.g.

    https://www.shuup.com

    is it possible with the example that you shared?

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    jacko492 years ago
    @967118574445547650

    Tried using this plugin but ran into a few issues that made it unusable, the basic functionality of the plugin can be recreated by combining both Payload's official multi-tenancy example as well as this video:


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoPLyXG26Dg&t=893s&ab_channel=Payload

    This seems to be a pretty common use case for the community and would I recommend creating a more comprehensive/updated guide

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