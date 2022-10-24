Do we have or can create a multi-vendor marketplace website/template on PayloadCMS?

I want to develop a multi-vendor marketplace using PlayloadCMS, can you guys assist/guide me for that?
Without more detail, it might be good to look at this plugin. If you don't end up using it, you will at least see some multitenancy concepts worth emulating.
https://github.com/joas8211/payload-tenancy
I want to create something like this website. e.g.https://www.shuup.com
is it possible with the example that you shared?
Tried using this plugin but ran into a few issues that made it unusable, the basic functionality of the plugin can be recreated by combining both Payload's official multi-tenancy example as well as this video:
This seems to be a pretty common use case for the community and would I recommend creating a more comprehensive/updated guide
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