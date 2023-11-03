hello,
This is all of the strange!
I've been playing around with payloadcms, using postgres (via docker). This has been working fine.
I've created a new project, this time using a mono repo. All the payload stuff sits in apps/cms.
For some reason I am no longer able to connect to my postgres db.
The exact same code works when I move the
cms
directory to another location on my machine.
I'm not gonna be of any help to your problem but I get no errors cloning and running you repo
spooky.. so it works as expected?
you should be able to go tohttp://localhost:3030/admin
I get:
Sorted... turned my computer off and on again!
Shoulda just listened to tech support 🤣
Was worth a shot 😄
