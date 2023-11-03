Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
docker postgres can't connect when used in a mono repo

default discord avatar
magicspon
last week
4

hello,


This is all of the strange!


I've been playing around with payloadcms, using postgres (via docker). This has been working fine.


I've created a new project, this time using a mono repo. All the payload stuff sits in apps/cms.


For some reason I am no longer able to connect to my postgres db.


The exact same code works when I move the

cms

directory to another location on my machine.


https://github.com/magicspon/next-payloadcms-mono
    icomad
    last week

    I'm not gonna be of any help to your problem but I get no errors cloning and running you repo

    magicspon
    last week

    spooky.. so it works as expected?



    you should be able to go to

    http://localhost:3030/admin


    I get:



    Sorted... turned my computer off and on again!

    PixelSnap_2023-11-03_at_00.32.462x.png
    Zephury
    last week

    Shoulda just listened to tech support 🤣

    mvarendorff
    last week

    Was worth a shot 😄

