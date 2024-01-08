Does anyone know how to manage these errors? I am getting them while deploying the code. Seems to be easy but I have no idea. Thanks

[2024-01-08T18:31:56]

│ unhandledRejection Error: Build failed because of webpack errors

[2024-01-08T18:31:56]

│ at webpackBuildImpl (/workspace/node_modules/next/dist/build/webpack-build/impl.js:270:21)

[2024-01-08T18:31:56]

│ at async webpackBuild (/workspace/node_modules/next/dist/build/webpack-build/index.js:137:16)

[2024-01-08T18:31:56]

│ at async /workspace/node_modules/next/dist/build/index.js:619:121

[2024-01-08T18:31:56]

│ at async Span.traceAsyncFn (/workspace/node_modules/next/dist/trace/trace.js:105:20)

[2024-01-08T18:31:56]

│ at async build (/workspace/node_modules/next/dist/build/index.js:185:29) {

[2024-01-08T18:31:56]

│ code: 'WEBPACK_ERRORS'

[2024-01-08T18:31:56]

│ }

[2024-01-08T18:31:57]

│ error Command failed with exit code 1.

[2024-01-08T18:31:57]

│ info Visit

for documentation about this command.

[2024-01-08T18:31:57]

[2024-01-08T18:31:57]

│ error Command failed with exit code 1.

[2024-01-08T18:31:57]

│ building: exit status 1

[2024-01-08T18:31:57]

│ ERROR: failed to build: exit status 1

[2024-01-08T18:31:58]

│

[2024-01-08T18:31:58]

│

[2024-01-08T18:31:58]

│ For documentation on the buildpacks used to build your app, please see:

[2024-01-08T18:31:58]

│

[2024-01-08T18:31:58]

│ Node.js v0.3.6

[2024-01-08T18:31:58]

│

[2024-01-08T18:31:58]

│ ✘ build failed