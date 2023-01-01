Does MongoDB version matter that much?

I'm about to set up a mongodb cluster on DigitalOcean for use with PayloadCMS. I'm seeing 4.4, 5.0, and 6.0 as available versions.

I'm assuming I can just go with 6.0 but I don't typically work with mongoDB.

Hm, I'm reading that 6.0 was release august last year 2022... so I'm guessing 5.0 is the wiser choice?

Just going to go with 6.0 for now. Will report if I run into any issues.