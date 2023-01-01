Does MongoDB version matter that much?

I'm about to set up a mongodb cluster on DigitalOcean for use with PayloadCMS. I'm seeing 4.4, 5.0, and 6.0 as available versions.
I'm assuming I can just go with 6.0 but I don't typically work with mongoDB.
Hm, I'm reading that 6.0 was release august last year 2022... so I'm guessing 5.0 is the wiser choice?
Just going to go with 6.0 for now. Will report if I run into any issues.
I would go with the newest one
but it shouldn't really matter as far as Payload is concerned. We test on all of those versions
however, after having been in Mongo docs for quite some time at this point, they do release new stuff that actually makes for more possibilities
so i'd always opt for newer personally
Cool cool, I appreciate the feedback!
