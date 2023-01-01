DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Does MongoDB version matter that much?

default discord avatar
Jakey
4 months ago
7

I'm about to set up a mongodb cluster on DigitalOcean for use with PayloadCMS. I'm seeing 4.4, 5.0, and 6.0 as available versions.



I'm assuming I can just go with 6.0 but I don't typically work with mongoDB.



Hm, I'm reading that 6.0 was release august last year 2022... so I'm guessing 5.0 is the wiser choice?



Just going to go with 6.0 for now. Will report if I run into any issues.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    I would go with the newest one



    but it shouldn't really matter as far as Payload is concerned. We test on all of those versions



    however, after having been in Mongo docs for quite some time at this point, they do release new stuff that actually makes for more possibilities



    so i'd always opt for newer personally

  • default discord avatar
    Jakey
    4 months ago

    Cool cool, I appreciate the feedback!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.