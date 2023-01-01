DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Does Payload CMS have multi-language support?

default discord avatar
withoutwax.me
2 months ago
5

Not I18n -> which I understood as a functionality which allows admin users to work in different languages within the admin platform. What I am looking for is a multi-lingual supports for input fields in the CMS so that it would allow the users to input a single field in multiple languages. Thus, in the frontend it can receive data for both languages: (i.e. - English, Spanish etc)

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    2 months ago

    Yes, though maybe we can improve the docs in explaining the terms:


    You're looking for localisation

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/localization


    Basically set a bunch of locales as in the config ^ then you can specify which field is localised



    with


    localized: true,


    But that page explains it all pretty well

  • default discord avatar
    withoutwax.me
    2 months ago

    Thank you! Will try this out 🙂

