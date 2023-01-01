Does Payload CMS have multi-language support?

Not I18n -> which I understood as a functionality which allows admin users to work in different languages within the admin platform. What I am looking for is a multi-lingual supports for input fields in the CMS so that it would allow the users to input a single field in multiple languages. Thus, in the frontend it can receive data for both languages: (i.e. - English, Spanish etc)
Yes, though maybe we can improve the docs in explaining the terms:
You're looking for localisationhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/localization
Basically set a bunch of locales as in the config ^ then you can specify which field is localised
with
localized: true,
But that page explains it all pretty well
Thank you! Will try this out 🙂
