Does payload have the functionality to limit an image size within the upload field?

I'm trying to force a user to upload an image size of only 100x100px. Can we set that in the upload itself so if they don't upload that size, it shows them an error?
I think you can only do this on the media collection itself, not at the field level that I've found.
Could be worth a suggestion on GitHub though as I think it would be generally very useful to be able to restrict uploads at the field level, both for image dimensions, file sizes and also mime-types.
Thanks @Kyr, I added a feature request here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2083
Feel free to upvote.
