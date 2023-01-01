DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Does payload have the functionality to limit an image size within the upload field?

MRL
5 months ago
I'm trying to force a user to upload an image size of only 100x100px. Can we set that in the upload itself so if they don't upload that size, it shows them an error?

    Kyr
    5 months ago

    I think you can only do this on the media collection itself, not at the field level that I've found.



    Could be worth a suggestion on GitHub though as I think it would be generally very useful to be able to restrict uploads at the field level, both for image dimensions, file sizes and also mime-types.

    MRL
    5 months ago

    Thanks @Kyr, I added a feature request here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2083

    Feel free to upvote.

