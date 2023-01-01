drizzle type info

Not sure if this is a bug, but I'm not getting any type info when using payload.db.drizzle.
await payload.db.drizzle.query. // no suggestions
await payload.db.drizzle.query.users // compains
This is on our radar to implement. No ETA yet, though.
Thanks @denolfe
@denolfe do you have an ETA for postgress support on payload cloud?
No ETA. We will likely explore this once the Postgres package is out of beta.
thanks... does https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo
work with postgres?
