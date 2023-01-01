Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

drizzle type info

magicspon
4 days ago
4

Not sure if this is a bug, but I'm not getting any type info when using payload.db.drizzle.


await payload.db.drizzle.query. // no suggestions

await payload.db.drizzle.query.users // compains
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    This is on our radar to implement. No ETA yet, though.

    magicspon
    4 days ago

    Thanks @denolfe



    @denolfe do you have an ETA for postgress support on payload cloud?

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    No ETA. We will likely explore this once the Postgres package is out of beta.

    magicspon
    3 days ago

    thanks... does

    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload-demo

    work with postgres?

