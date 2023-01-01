DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Duplicate entry displaying in Pages but non existent on database

default discord avatar
Jed
4 months ago
22
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Can you look at the Network tab to see where it's coming from?

  • default discord avatar
    Jed
    4 months ago

    i'l check



    Upon checking



    it calls dis



    but



    api/pages?locale=en&depth=0&draft=true&page=1&where[or][0][title][like]=Filpay&limit=10



    but the api spits



    2 docs



    which in the database



    it is non existent



    response





    mongodb





    When I access it



    image.png
    image.png
    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    4 months ago

    You have versions enabled and it seems you deleted it but it didn’t clean up the versions. Same issue here:

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1086329988262920243
  • default discord avatar
    Jed
    4 months ago

    Hmmm



    So I just need to clean up the versions



    to fix this



    Thanks



    fixed it

