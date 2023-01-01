Editing SEO field limitations of Products (E-commerce template)

Hi. How do I change the SEO field limitations, such as the min and max characters for the Title of a Product.
Template - Payload E-commerce
Repo -https://github.com/taunhealy/Melex_CMS
There's not currently any way to override these default min and max lengthshttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-seo/blob/main/src/defaults.ts
But this would be a relatively simple feature to support! If you'd like to open a new discussion in that repo with your idea, that would help get the ball rolling.
I'll do that, thanks Jacob. I struggled to come up with a title that meets those lengthy requirements.
Yea, to be honest those parameters are kinda meaningless afaik and only meant to be asuggested length
but we should also allow a way to turn them off too while were at it
