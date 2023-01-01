DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Email & Password for project generated with blog template

default discord avatar
Sophist
3 months ago
7

Couldn't find any way to login to a newly generated project. Any pointers? Thanks

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    3 months ago

    If you don't have any user yet, Payload should prompt you with a "create your first user" screen when first accessing the admin. Did this not happen for you?

  • default discord avatar
    Sophist
    3 months ago

    No it didn't. Any workarounds?

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    3 months ago

    That's weird. I'd check your database first to make sure you don't already have a user, and if not, try accessing the first user page directly maybe?


    /admin/create-first-user
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    You can delete any users from the users collection in Mongo



    It will reprompt for first user

  • default discord avatar
    Sophist
    3 months ago

    My bad, I was reusing a db which had a users collection already. Deleting all users did the trick. Thanks @Tinouti and @denolfe . Cheers!

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Ah, I thought about asking if you were connecting to a previous DB, glad you got it sorted 👍

