Couldn't find any way to login to a newly generated project. Any pointers? Thanks
If you don't have any user yet, Payload should prompt you with a "create your first user" screen when first accessing the admin. Did this not happen for you?
No it didn't. Any workarounds?
That's weird. I'd check your database first to make sure you don't already have a user, and if not, try accessing the first user page directly maybe?
/admin/create-first-user
You can delete any users from the users collection in Mongo
It will reprompt for first user
My bad, I was reusing a db which had a users collection already. Deleting all users did the trick. Thanks @Tinouti and @denolfe . Cheers!
Ah, I thought about asking if you were connecting to a previous DB, glad you got it sorted 👍
