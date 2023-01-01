Empty v1 v2 migration

I upgraded a project from Payload 1.x to 2.x. The migration file to add the latest property was created according to the upgrade notes. However, the created file contains empty migration functions. How to create the correct migrations?
My pages collection is empty in the admin panel. I guess this is because of the missing latest property. Other collections are shown correctly.
Solved it by using — in npm.
This workaround will not be necessary after the next release.
Updated release notes 👍
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.