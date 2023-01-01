Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Empty v1 v2 migration

default discord avatar
cbratschi
3 days ago
1

I upgraded a project from Payload 1.x to 2.x. The migration file to add the latest property was created according to the upgrade notes. However, the created file contains empty migration functions. How to create the correct migrations?



My pages collection is empty in the admin panel. I guess this is because of the missing latest property. Other collections are shown correctly.



Solved it by using — in npm.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    This workaround will not be necessary after the next release.



    Updated release notes 👍

