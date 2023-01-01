Enabling versioning causes older content to disappear from the UI

Is there a migration script for that? Could not find it...
It should also be described in the docs I think 😉
Hi @jankocian - migrating versions was required as part of a breaking change in 1.6.1, however if your project was created after this release you should not need to migrate.
Here is more info and the migration script:
If this isn't applicable, then this may be a bug if you are able to reproduce it.
Hi @jesschow, thanks for the link 🙏 , it worked!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.