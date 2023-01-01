DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Endpoints in collections with Next.js

default discord avatar
60pfennig
2 days ago
2

Hey it seems like the enpoint property for collections doesn't work with payload-nextjs. Am I right? Is this a bug? I guess the workaround would be to manually create the endpoints in the api folder?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    yesterday

    You are correct those have not been implemented in our next-payload. The plan is to give this repo more love after 2.0!

  • default discord avatar
    60pfennig
    yesterday

    That makes the migration to next a bit harder but nice to hear that the next intergration will get some love soon 🙂

