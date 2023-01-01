DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Error message doesn't identify source of misconfiguration

default discord avatar
ssyberg
4 months ago
1

I've noticed this a few time now in the past few days, not sure if it's something in my setup, or related to my use of path alias', but I have this vague error about a field misconfiguration: "MissingFieldType: Field is either missing a field type or it does not match an available field type" but no indication in the error or the stack trace

where

the misconfiguration is...

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @ssyberg definitely agree that error could be more helpful and should give more context (i.e. which field has the invalid field type). I've opened a feature request so this gets in the pipeline - thanks for sharing this!

