I've noticed this a few time now in the past few days, not sure if it's something in my setup, or related to my use of path alias', but I have this vague error about a field misconfiguration: "MissingFieldType: Field is either missing a field type or it does not match an available field type" but no indication in the error or the stack tracewhere
the misconfiguration is...
Hey @ssyberg definitely agree that error could be more helpful and should give more context (i.e. which field has the invalid field type). I've opened a feature request so this gets in the pipeline - thanks for sharing this!
