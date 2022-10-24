EventSource error

Enviornment: Development
Seems like some kind of dev related error? Doesn't seem to mess functionality, although, the admin page today is very slow with no data (maybe our enviornment?)
Location: Every admin page
Any ideas on what this is?
I haven't seen this before. Did this error potentially start after changing your payload nginx config to server on /payload ?
Yes
As@967118574445547650
mentioned earlier, we are using webpack-hot-middleware. Take a look at this github post:https://github.com/webpack-contrib/webpack-hot-middleware/issues/26
May be able to give you some answers to your situation. If it doesn't help, let me know!
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