EventSource error

Enviornment: Development
Seems like some kind of dev related error? Doesn't seem to mess functionality, although, the admin page today is very slow with no data (maybe our enviornment?)
Location: Every admin page
Any ideas on what this is?
I haven't seen this before. Did this error potentially start after changing your payload nginx config to server on /payload ?
@patrikkozak Yes
As @denolfe mentioned earlier, we are using webpack-hot-middleware. Take a look at this github post:https://github.com/webpack-contrib/webpack-hot-middleware/issues/26
May be able to give you some answers to your situation. If it doesn't help, let me know!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.