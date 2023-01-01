DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
EventSource error

default discord avatar
thisisnotchris
5 months ago
5

Enviornment: Development



Seems like some kind of dev related error? Doesn't seem to mess functionality, although, the admin page today is very slow with no data (maybe our enviornment?)



Location: Every admin page



Any ideas on what this is?

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    I haven't seen this before. Did this error potentially start after changing your payload nginx config to server on /payload ?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    5 months ago

    @patrikkozak Yes

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    As @denolfe mentioned earlier, we are using webpack-hot-middleware. Take a look at this github post:

    https://github.com/webpack-contrib/webpack-hot-middleware/issues/26



    May be able to give you some answers to your situation. If it doesn't help, let me know!

