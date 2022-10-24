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EventSource error

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notchr3 years ago
3

Enviornment: Development



Seems like some kind of dev related error? Doesn't seem to mess functionality, although, the admin page today is very slow with no data (maybe our enviornment?)



Location: Every admin page



Any ideas on what this is?

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    3 years ago

    I haven't seen this before. Did this error potentially start after changing your payload nginx config to server on /payload ?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago
    @1032341301619871785

    Yes

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    3 years ago

    As

    @967118574445547650

    mentioned earlier, we are using webpack-hot-middleware. Take a look at this github post:

    https://github.com/webpack-contrib/webpack-hot-middleware/issues/26



    May be able to give you some answers to your situation. If it doesn't help, let me know!

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