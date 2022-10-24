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Failed to load resource: net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT

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linus99293 years ago
2

I deployed a test version of payload on a digitalocean droplet, but whenever i try to open the page i linked the service to I get the following error message (see screenshot attached). In addition i get an error message through the console:

Failed to load resource: net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT

. Does anyone have a clue on what Im doing wrong?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    Do you have the serverURL defined on your payload config?



    normally we recommend using ENV variables, and then you would just need to update your ENV on your droplet to match the domain of your site. Locally it would be

    http://localhost:3000

    or similar

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    linus99293 years ago

    thank you that fixed it for me 🙂

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