I deployed a test version of payload on a digitalocean droplet, but whenever i try to open the page i linked the service to I get the following error message (see screenshot attached). In addition i get an error message through the console:
Failed to load resource: net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT
. Does anyone have a clue on what Im doing wrong?
Do you have the serverURL defined on your payload config?
normally we recommend using ENV variables, and then you would just need to update your ENV on your droplet to match the domain of your site. Locally it would be
http://localhost:3000
or similar
thank you that fixed it for me 🙂
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.