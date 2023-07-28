Failed to load resource: net::ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT

DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
linus9929
last week
5

I deployed a test version of payload on a digitalocean droplet, but whenever i try to open the page i linked the service to I get the following error message (see screenshot attached). In addition i get an error message through the console:

. Does anyone have a clue on what Im doing wrong?

    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last week

    Do you have the serverURL defined on your payload config?



    normally we recommend using ENV variables, and then you would just need to update your ENV on your droplet to match the domain of your site. Locally it would be

    http://localhost:3000

    or similar

    linus9929
    last week

    thank you that fixed it for me 🙂

    Payload-Bot
    last week
