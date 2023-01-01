DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

FATAL ERROR: Ineffective mark-compacts near heap limit Allocation failed - JavaScript heap out of me

default discord avatar
botabit
3 months ago
4

When trying to build edit 60000 posts I'm getting an out of memory error

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    How big are the documents, and what are the specs of your server? We likely load them all into memory. You should be able to do some calculations on whether your server can handle such an operation.

  • default discord avatar
    botabit
    3 months ago

    It's likely a resource issue on the server, is there any way to do it without loading xxx thousand documents into memory?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Not how it is currently implemented. You'd likely need to batch them programmatically in manageable batch sizes.

  • default discord avatar
    botabit
    3 months ago

    Thanks

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.