Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

FieldAccess not accepting a boolean return

default discord avatar
herb3763
6 days ago
11

Hi, the code below is underlining

return

with the TS error "Type 'boolean' is not assignable to type 'FieldAccess'.". From reading the docs FieldAccess should be able to accept boolean, and I haven't had issues with FieldAccess not accepting booleans before, I can't figure out where I'm going wrong exactly



export const isSuperadminOrNewspaperRoleFieldAccess = async (
  args: { req: PayloadRequest }, 
  role: User['newspapers'][number]['role']
): Promise<FieldAccess> => {

  const {
    req,
    req: { user, payload },
  } = args

  // Allow super-admins through
  if (checkUserRole(['super-admin'],user)) {
    return true;
  }

// ...
  • default discord avatar
    tyteen4a03
    6 days ago
    FieldAccess

    is a function that returns a boolean or a

    Promise<boolean>


    I think you mean

    export const isSuperadminOrNewspaperRoleFieldAccess: FieldAccess = async () => rest...
  • default discord avatar
    herb3763
    6 days ago

    When I add

    : FieldAccess

    to where you've put it, I get

    isSuperadminOrNewspaperRoleFieldAccess

    underlined with:



    "Type '(args: { req: PayloadRequest; }, role: User['newspapers'][number]['role']) => Promise<boolean>' is not assignable to type 'FieldAccess'.


    Target signature provides too few arguments. Expected 2 or more, but got 1."



    Thank you for such a fast response by the way, I really appreciate how patient and swift to reply the Payload team are with community issues. I know I'm going the wrong way with this one, probably due to a bit of tiredness

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    6 days ago

    Hey mate, can you share your full function and then the bit of how you're using as well please?



    Also on latest payload?

  • default discord avatar
    herb3763
    4 days ago

    Hi @Paul apologies for the delayed response. Below is the code. It mightn't be 100% right, I recall working on the Collection access version of it then copying it to make a field access version, and running into the error then. Took it from the multi-tenant example and adjusted it. Again it mightn't be 100% as I wasn't finished the collection version of it



    export const isSuperadminOrNewspaperRoleFieldAccess: FieldAccess = async (
  args: { req: PayloadRequest }, 
  role: User['newspapers'][number]['role']
): Promise<boolean> => {

  const {
    req,
    req: { user, payload },
  } = args

  // Allow super-admins through
  if (checkUserRole(['super-admin'],user)) {
    return true;
  }

  // Read `req.headers.host`, lookup the newspaper by `domain` to ensure it exists
  if (logs) {
    payload.logger.info(`isSuperadminOrNewspaperManager: Finding newspapers with host: '${req.headers.host}'`)
  }
  const foundNewspapers = await payload.find({
    collection: 'newspapers',
    where: {
      'domains.domain': {
        in: [req.headers.host],
      },
    },
    depth: 0,
    pagination: false,
  })

  // If this newspaper does not exist, deny access
  if (foundNewspapers.totalDocs === 0) {
    if (logs) {
      payload.logger.info(`isSuperadminOrNewspaperManager: No newspaper found for ${req.headers.host}`)
    }
    return false
  }

  // Finally check if the user is a manager of this newspaper
  const foundNewspaperIds = foundNewspapers.docs?.map(newspaperDoc => newspaperDoc.id)
  const newspapersUserIsRoleOf = checkNewspaperRole(user,[role])
  if (newspapersUserIsRoleOf == false) {
    return false;
  } else if (Array.isArray(newspapersUserIsRoleOf) && !newspapersUserIsRoleOf.length) {
    if (newspapersUserIsRoleOf.some(newspaper => foundNewspaperIds.includes(newspaper))) {
      if (logs) {
        payload.logger.info(`isSuperadminOrNewspaperManager: User is a ${role} of the following newspapers: ${newspapersUserIsRoleOf.join(", ")}; allowing access through ${[req.headers.host]}`)
      }
      return true
    }
  }

  // If all else fails return false
  if (logs) {
    payload.logger.info(`isSuperadminOrNewspaperManager: User is not a ${role} of any of the following newspapers: ${foundNewspaperIds.join(", ")}; denying access`)
  }
  return false;
}


    isSuperadminOrNewspaperRoleFieldAccess

    is underlined with the following:



    "Type '(args: { req: PayloadRequest; }, role: User['newspapers'][number]['role']) => Promise<boolean>' is not assignable to type 'FieldAccess'.


    Target signature provides too few arguments. Expected 2 or more, but got 1."

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    2 days ago

    Ahh I just checked it, it's because you have an extra argument like

    role: User['newspapers'][number]['role']

    but you assigned the whole function to FieldAccess which only accepts one argument


    What you want to do instead is have a wrapper function that takes your role ^ and then returns another function with that bind


    Alternatively you don't assign the function to FieldAccess

  • default discord avatar
    herb3763
    2 days ago

    I understand, I'm still new to TS/JS, using Payload is my trial by fire for learning it. I'll figure out how to have a wrapper function to take the role

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    2 days ago

    You can have a look in this plugin for how I did the wrapper function

    https://github.com/NouanceLabs/payload-simple-rbac/blob/main/src/accessControl/hasRole.ts

    and

    https://github.com/NouanceLabs/payload-simple-rbac/blob/main/src/accessControl/hasRoleField.ts
  • default discord avatar
    herb3763
    2 days ago

    @Paul I can't understanding what/where the wrapper is, or what it's doing, between those two files?

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    2 days ago

    the second one is a function that returns another async function



    the return type is

    FieldAccess

    not the type of the function itself



    simplified



    export function hasRoleField(
  role: string,
): FieldAccess {
  return async ({ req, id, data }) => {
    const user = req.user;
    
    // my logic

    return false;
  };
}
  • default discord avatar
    herb3763
    2 days ago

    Oh I'm sorry, I was looking at the export function line of each file. I'll try get it now



    Got it, adjusted code below:



    export const isSuperadminOrNewspaperRoleFieldAccess = (
  role: User['newspapers'][number]['role']
): FieldAccess => async (args: { req: PayloadRequest }): Promise<boolean> => {
 // Code
}


    Btw thanks very much @Paul, very swift replies and good help

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    2 days ago

    Np mate, gonna mark this one as solved, feel free to reopen though!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.