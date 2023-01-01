DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

For those deploying on Google Cloud Run, what kind of times are you getting for builds?

default discord avatar
sesons
5 months ago
2

I'm currently averaging between 10-15 minutes per build via Cloud Build, which in itself is fine as I don't deploy/rebuild often, though I think there surely must be a way to cut back on the time this takes somehow.



Does anyone have any expertise/experience in this area?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    @Mark | Omniux might be able to provide some insight here!

  • default discord avatar
    Mark | Omniux
    3 months ago

    Hey! I find builds usually take about 6-7 minutes on Gcloud using the minimum settings. Are you using Docker for deployment?

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.