For those deploying on Google Cloud Run, what kind of times are you getting for builds?

I'm currently averaging between 10-15 minutes per build via Cloud Build, which in itself is fine as I don't deploy/rebuild often, though I think there surely must be a way to cut back on the time this takes somehow.
Does anyone have any expertise/experience in this area?
@Mark | Omniux might be able to provide some insight here!
Hey! I find builds usually take about 6-7 minutes on Gcloud using the minimum settings. Are you using Docker for deployment?
