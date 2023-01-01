DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Form builder plugin: multi step

default discord avatar
dbssd
3 weeks ago
2

Has anyone implemented or figured out a way to build multi-step forms using the form builder plugin?



I have searched, but not found anything. I don't see a way out of the box to do this, unless it is just not clicking in my head how?

  • default discord avatar
    techinverted
    last week

    It’s something I’ve been planning on doing for a while. Gonna look into it over the weekend

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    Hey @dbssd I haven't heard of anyone doing that just yet, but it certainly could be possible!



    Could be a future feature, but not something that's on our roadmap just yet.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.