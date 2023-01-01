Form builder plugin: multi step

Has anyone implemented or figured out a way to build multi-step forms using the form builder plugin?
I have searched, but not found anything. I don't see a way out of the box to do this, unless it is just not clicking in my head how?
It’s something I’ve been planning on doing for a while. Gonna look into it over the weekend
Hey @dbssd I haven't heard of anyone doing that just yet, but it certainly could be possible!
Could be a future feature, but not something that's on our roadmap just yet.
