Forms with file upload field?

default discord avatar
g-h-o-s-t
7 months ago
6

Hi,



The existing payload form plug-in checks all my boxes except for allowing users to upload files.



Is there anyway I can add this?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    it's a good question, i think that this should be supported natively 😈



    @jacobsfletch we should put this on the radar for the form builder plugin

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    @g-h-o-s-t would you be willing to open a ticket in the form builder repo?

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder
  • default discord avatar
    angelok2741
    7 months ago

    Same here! Native file upload field would be very welcome. I was trying to make one yesterday, still work in progress.



    If no ticket is created tonight I will make one.

  • default discord avatar
    g-h-o-s-t
    7 months ago

    I’d be willing to help either with funding or otherwise perhaps we can then push the code to @jmikrut & company for possible future merge

  • default discord avatar
    Daniel502
    2 months ago

    @g-h-o-s-t were you later able to figure this out ?

