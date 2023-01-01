Forms with file upload field?

Hi,
The existing payload form plug-in checks all my boxes except for allowing users to upload files.
Is there anyway I can add this?
it's a good question, i think that this should be supported natively 😈
@jacobsfletch we should put this on the radar for the form builder plugin
@g-h-o-s-t would you be willing to open a ticket in the form builder repo?https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder
Same here! Native file upload field would be very welcome. I was trying to make one yesterday, still work in progress.
If no ticket is created tonight I will make one.
I’d be willing to help either with funding or otherwise perhaps we can then push the code to @jmikrut & company for possible future merge
@g-h-o-s-t were you later able to figure this out ?
