Getting APIError while building

default discord avatar
0x4a4a
6 days ago
4

I'm using

custom-server

example with localAPI as a base, whenever I try to build i get an APIError and build fails



Error:


Generating static pages (1/8)  [==  ]
 ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
    at eu (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:23042)
    at stringify (<anonymous>)
    at AsyncLocalStorage.run (node:async_hooks:346:14)
 ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
    at K (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:20048)
    at stringify (<anonymous>)
    at AsyncLocalStorage.run (node:async_hooks:346:14)
 ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
    at d (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:1:2858)
    at stringify (<anonymous>)
 ⨯ APIError: The collection with slug blogs can't be found. Find Operation.
    at P (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:6:712)
    at stringify (<anonymous>)
 ⨯ APIError: The collection with slug members can't be found. Find Operation.
    at _ (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:6:3161)
    at stringify (<anonymous>)
 ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
    at eu (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:23042)
    at stringify (<anonymous>)
 ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
    at K (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:20048)
    at stringify (<anonymous>)
 ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'useContext')
    at b (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\756.js:1:24202)
    at c (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\756.js:1:15638)
 ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
    at d (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:1:2858)
    at stringify (<anonymous>)


here's

package.json




Does anyone have a solution?

  notchr
    notchr
    5 days ago

    I can see some of the errors may be coming from your payload.config file (invalid collection slug names, etc)



    Do you mind posting your configuration file?

  notchr
    0x4a4a
    5 days ago

    I fixed the error of payload slugs. I was importing payload directly instead of using

    getPayloadClient

    now I get some other errors probably related to nextjs





    // import { webpackBundler } from '@payloadcms/bundler-webpack'
import { viteBundler } from '@payloadcms/bundler-vite'
import { postgresAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-postgres'
import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical'
import dotenv from 'dotenv'
import path from 'path'
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'
import Assets from './collections/Assets'
import Blogs from './collections/Blogs'
import Comments from './collections/Comments'
import Members from './collections/Members'
import Tweets from './collections/Tweets'
import Users from './collections/Users'
import { Footer } from './globals/Footer'
import { Header } from './globals/Header'
import { Hero } from './globals/Hero'
import { requestLogger } from './middlewares/request-logger'

dotenv.config({
  path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../../.env'),
})

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
  collections: [Blogs, Users, Assets, Members, Tweets, Comments],
  globals: [Header, Hero, Footer],
  routes: {
    admin: '/admin',
  },
  admin: {
    // inactivityRoute: '/shame',
    user: Users.slug,
    bundler: viteBundler(),
    meta: {
      titleSuffix: '- Shame Games',
      favicon: '/favicon.ico',
    },
  },
  rateLimit: {
    max: 2000,
  },
  express: {
    postMiddleware: [requestLogger],
  },
  editor: lexicalEditor({}),
  cors: [process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || ''].filter(Boolean),
  csrf: [process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || ''].filter(Boolean),
  db: postgresAdapter({
    pool: {
      connectionString: process.env.DATABASE_URI,
    },
  }),
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
  },
  plugins: [
    // redirects({
    //   collections: ['blogs'],
    //   overrides: {
    //     access: {
    //       read: admins,
    //     },
    //   },
    // }),
  ],
})


    I'm trying to do suggested fix

    https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/prerender-error

    but no results

    error.log
  notchr
    notchr
    5 days ago

    hmmm



    Do you know where that useContext error is coming from?



    It's hard to tell from your current debug since it's chunked

  0x4a4a
    0x4a4a
    5 days ago

    I think it's from one of the radix components or next themes



    I changed the bundler in payload config to from vite to webpack and the error is gone


    I thought vite will only be used for building payload and not the nextjs 🤷‍♂️

