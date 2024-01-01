Getting APIError while building

I'm using

custom-server

example with localAPI as a base, whenever I try to build i get an APIError and build fails

Error:

Generating static pages (1/8) [== ] ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization') at eu (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:23042) at stringify (<anonymous>) at AsyncLocalStorage.run (node:async_hooks:346:14) ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization') at K (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:20048) at stringify (<anonymous>) at AsyncLocalStorage.run (node:async_hooks:346:14) ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization') at d (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:1:2858) at stringify (<anonymous>) ⨯ APIError: The collection with slug blogs can't be found. Find Operation. at P (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:6:712) at stringify (<anonymous>) ⨯ APIError: The collection with slug members can't be found. Find Operation. at _ (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:6:3161) at stringify (<anonymous>) ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization') at eu (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:23042) at stringify (<anonymous>) ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization') at K (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:20048) at stringify (<anonymous>) ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'useContext') at b (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\756.js:1:24202) at c (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\756.js:1:15638) ⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization') at d (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:1:2858) at stringify (<anonymous>)

here's

package.json

Does anyone have a solution?