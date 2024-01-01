Getting APIError while building

I'm using
custom-server
example with localAPI as a base, whenever I try to build i get an APIError and build fails
Error:
Generating static pages (1/8) [== ]
⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
at eu (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:23042)
at stringify (<anonymous>)
at AsyncLocalStorage.run (node:async_hooks:346:14)
⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
at K (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:20048)
at stringify (<anonymous>)
at AsyncLocalStorage.run (node:async_hooks:346:14)
⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
at d (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:1:2858)
at stringify (<anonymous>)
⨯ APIError: The collection with slug blogs can't be found. Find Operation.
at P (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:6:712)
at stringify (<anonymous>)
⨯ APIError: The collection with slug members can't be found. Find Operation.
at _ (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:6:3161)
at stringify (<anonymous>)
⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
at eu (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:23042)
at stringify (<anonymous>)
⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
at K (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\822.js:1:20048)
at stringify (<anonymous>)
⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'useContext')
at b (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\756.js:1:24202)
at c (D:\site\.next\server\chunks\756.js:1:15638)
⨯ TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'localization')
at d (D:\site\.next\server\app\(site)\page.js:1:2858)
at stringify (<anonymous>)
here's
package.json
Does anyone have a solution?
I can see some of the errors may be coming from your payload.config file (invalid collection slug names, etc)
Do you mind posting your configuration file?
I fixed the error of payload slugs. I was importing payload directly instead of using
getPayloadClient
now I get some other errors probably related to nextjs
// import { webpackBundler } from '@payloadcms/bundler-webpack'
import { viteBundler } from '@payloadcms/bundler-vite'
import { postgresAdapter } from '@payloadcms/db-postgres'
import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical'
import dotenv from 'dotenv'
import path from 'path'
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'
import Assets from './collections/Assets'
import Blogs from './collections/Blogs'
import Comments from './collections/Comments'
import Members from './collections/Members'
import Tweets from './collections/Tweets'
import Users from './collections/Users'
import { Footer } from './globals/Footer'
import { Header } from './globals/Header'
import { Hero } from './globals/Hero'
import { requestLogger } from './middlewares/request-logger'
dotenv.config({
path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../../.env'),
})
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || '',
collections: [Blogs, Users, Assets, Members, Tweets, Comments],
globals: [Header, Hero, Footer],
routes: {
admin: '/admin',
},
admin: {
// inactivityRoute: '/shame',
user: Users.slug,
bundler: viteBundler(),
meta: {
titleSuffix: '- Shame Games',
favicon: '/favicon.ico',
},
},
rateLimit: {
max: 2000,
},
express: {
postMiddleware: [requestLogger],
},
editor: lexicalEditor({}),
cors: [process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || ''].filter(Boolean),
csrf: [process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || ''].filter(Boolean),
db: postgresAdapter({
pool: {
connectionString: process.env.DATABASE_URI,
},
}),
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
plugins: [
// redirects({
// collections: ['blogs'],
// overrides: {
// access: {
// read: admins,
// },
// },
// }),
],
})
I'm trying to do suggested fixhttps://nextjs.org/docs/messages/prerender-error
but no results
hmmm
Do you know where that useContext error is coming from?
It's hard to tell from your current debug since it's chunked
I think it's from one of the radix components or next themes
I changed the bundler in payload config to from vite to webpack and the error is gone
I thought vite will only be used for building payload and not the nextjs 🤷♂️
